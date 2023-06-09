Silly for Renault, but the big question at the unveiling of the Clio was really ‘what will Mitsubishi make of this?’. Because the new ASX is an almost unchanged clone of the Captur. The new Mitsubishi Colt is also an exact copy, but with different logos. And that is extra strange for the Clio.

The Renault Clio very recently went under the knife for a new nose. In addition, Renault drew new daytime running lights in the front bumper; those are those two striking elements on the corners of the front bumper. These are actually two half Renault logos (and then the left half right and vice versa). So it’s not only a bit strange that the new Mitsubishi Colt drives with Renault’s brand new design language; the car literally has giant Renault logos in the front bumper.

So what is different about the Mitsubishi Colt?

As little as possible. If Mitsubishi changed too much, the car would have to be re-approved for road use. And that is expensive. By keeping the adjustments minimal, they can take over the so-called homologation. Therefore, the adjustments remain with the grille, the logo on the tailgate (which is now written out) and the logo on the steering wheel.

The engines are also the same as in the Renault Clio. The base engine is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder with 65 hp. Then there is a three-cylinder with a turbo and 90 hp and the thickest engine is a 1.6-liter with hybrid technology. This has 145 hp and a consumption (on paper) of 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers. The chassis is probably also set up exactly the same.

The prices are not yet known, but in the case of the Captur and the ASX, the prices are not that different. Which of the two is the cheapest depends on which version and options you want. At Mitsubishi you get at least a 5-year warranty. Take into account prices that start at 23,000 euros for the Colt. Sales will start in October this year.