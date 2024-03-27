Since she was little, a rampant shyness prevented Sol Ventimiglia, now 45 years old, from expressing herself to strangers with a certain aplomb. She preferred to speak through her clothes: “The fabrics of the clothes gave me security,” she remembers. For her, the way she dressed was her superpower, a magical cape with which to face life and feel comfortable. One day, she realized that this gift she had was missing from many people around her: “I have a closet full of clothes, but nothing to wear,” she often heard her say.

She decided to take a different professional direction in her life and left her job as a teacher to become an image consultant. For five years now, founded his brand, which bears her name, with the aim of helping women learn to reflect their essence through clothing.

Ventimiglia learned to tame the monsters in her closet and now dedicates herself to doing the same for her clients. “There is a very high percentage of people who every day have a fight with her closet, that is very tiring,” she explains that the people who contact her do so because she needs to stop feeling bad about herself.

The reality, many times, “is that it's not that they don't have anything to wear, it's that they don't know how to wear it,” explains the stylist and founder of War(Drobe), Fátima Valdés, 41 years old. For Valdés this happens for multiple reasons. The first, because the closets have such an amount of clothes that they overwhelm and end up overwhelming their owners, who in this situation choose to always choose the same black pants with a white sweater. “We end up always choosing the same thing because it gives us peace of mind, we know what works for us and that does not give security.”

Another reason why this war occurs has to do with not knowing one's own figure. “When we go shopping, we don't know how to choose the clothes that suit us well because we don't know what the morphology of our body is, the appropriate patterns for our figure or the colors that best suit us,” says the expert. The key for her is that each item in her closet makes whoever wears it feel good.

More information

Cleaning is very important when it comes to having a good closet. Valdés is dedicated to creating looks for its clients where the first step is always to look at what is there and how each garment can be brought to life. “Sometimes you need someone from the outside, without a list of the sins that are hidden behind the closet door, to come in and remove everything that is bulging.”

According to designer and image consultant Beatriz Castro, viral trends on social networks such as leopard pants or red tights, which we now see everywhere, can work against us. “Now, fashion lacks authenticity, and we are closely associated with the viralization of garments. Before, the clothes we wore were a sign of identity, and now it is just another outfit that we only wear because it is in trend before we throw it away. “The value is lost.”

Valdés agrees with this, adding: “Clothing is just a tool to maximize the people we are. We should not copy what we see on social networks, but buy based on what the stores offer us, choose what is for us and adapts to our lifestyle.”

Inside out

Valdés, who has been working in the fashion sector for 17 years and hearing people say that they have nothing to wear, decided to use all his knowledge working with brands, publishers and magazines and land it in real closets of real people. “I saw that there was a very big lack. I opened that window and it was a blast,” he says about his brand, War (Drobe).

The first thing Valdés does when confronted with a closet is to send her client a form where the advisor has to write how she feels, what her daily life is like, what she is looking for from the experience and how she would describe her style. Once the stylist understands the psychological moment she is going through, her client can confront her closet. “We look at what needs to be removed, we buy what is needed and we put together the looks according to the needs of the person,” he says.

According to experts, the biggest problem is the fear of experimenting and what people will say. “There are many rules that have to be broken, they have always put barriers in place for us with beliefs from the past that limit us,” says the image stylist.

For Castro, something very important in the interview with his advisors is to be able to understand how the person is psychologically. “Depression and anxiety greatly affect how we dress. Many people buy compulsively due to mental disorders and leave their self-esteem aside,” she says.

The director of AI image consultants, Ana Iriberri, works as personal shopper from luxury clients such as politicians, embassies and hotels, who use her services so that she is in charge of deciding how she should dress. “My job is to find the image they want to project to the world. It is very important that people feel identified with your style. Today we have very little time for people to see our worth. If you don't sell yourself, you don't get there,” she says.

For the stylist Paz Herrera, it is something typical of these days: “We buy without logic and compulsively.” And that's why, in the end, all the closets are full, but lacking in ideas. The counselors' job, precisely, is to help their clients first see what suits them, and then realize what type of clothing they feel good in. The idea, in short, is that the closets empower clients and stop arousing apathy.