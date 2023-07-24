Why is there a strike against artificial intelligence and how can it affect it?

Artificial intelligence entered fully this 2023 and is changing the lives of millions of people. Its irruption is perhaps one of the most important technological and social phenomena of recent years.

(Read here: How would the new immigration law in Florida affect undocumented Colombians?)

Although this technology has been developing for years, the entry of ChatGPT at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 marked a change. All this is beginning to worry many workers.

(See also: The lucrative and risky business behind the underwater visits to the Titanic)

Recently, the syndicates of Hollywood screenwriters, actors and actresses entered an indefinite strike that has paralyzed the film industry.

They are concerned that companies have started using artificial intelligence to write part of the scripts, recreate voices and generate images for movies and series.

With this context, the Hollywood strike is the first formal strike against artificial intelligence. Hear in the podcast episode available in this article what is behind this strike, why it concerns various sectors of workers and how you can prepare for the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME