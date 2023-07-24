Monday, July 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Why is there a strike against artificial intelligence and how can it affect it?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2023
in World
0
Why is there a strike against artificial intelligence and how can it affect it?

Close


Close

hollywood

Screen Actors Guild members outside Netflix in Los Angeles, California.

Screen Actors Guild members outside Netflix in Los Angeles, California.

Podcast: Analysis of why Hollywood workers are unemployed and its consequences.

See also  US shot down flying object over Alaska

Artificial intelligence entered fully this 2023 and is changing the lives of millions of people. Its irruption is perhaps one of the most important technological and social phenomena of recent years.

(Read here: How would the new immigration law in Florida affect undocumented Colombians?)

Although this technology has been developing for years, the entry of ChatGPT at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 marked a change. All this is beginning to worry many workers.

(See also: The lucrative and risky business behind the underwater visits to the Titanic)

Recently, the syndicates of Hollywood screenwriters, actors and actresses entered an indefinite strike that has paralyzed the film industry.

They are concerned that companies have started using artificial intelligence to write part of the scripts, recreate voices and generate images for movies and series.

With this context, the Hollywood strike is the first formal strike against artificial intelligence. Hear in the podcast episode available in this article what is behind this strike, why it concerns various sectors of workers and how you can prepare for the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

See also  All against J Balvin: the new reggaeton fight reaches Christian Nodal

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA
INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR
TIME

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#strike #artificial #intelligence #affect

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“I couldn’t give her all the money back, I had to keep 20 euros”: disclosed some of the words spoken by Michelle Causo’s killer before the Judge

"I couldn't give her all the money back, I had to keep 20 euros": disclosed some of the words spoken by Michelle Causo's killer before the Judge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result