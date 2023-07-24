Simons announces her departure in an email to the members. She is currently unavailable for further comment.

Simons’ departure comes a week after it is known that her party Bij1 is no longer represented in the Amsterdam city council. All three councilors in the city where the party started have since left the party after a fight. Two of them complained in NRC last week about a ‘structurally unsafe working environment’ within the party, and stated that Simons, as a political leader, did not do enough about it.

She says that two weeks ago, after the fall of the cabinet, she still wanted to continue as party leader. But now she has come back from that after all the internal quarrel. “I have to arm myself against false frames,” says Simons to the Volkskrant. “I can, but I don’t want to anymore.” In addition, health problems that she has been struggling with for some time also play a role. She has been suffering from rheumatism for some time. “I am also making this decision for the sake of my well-being. I look forward to rest.”

It has been rumbling for much longer within the left-radical Bij1. Last year, an Amsterdam council member, Carla Kabamba, already left the party because of escalating quarrels. She then spoke of internal racism and accused national party leader Sylvana Simons of a lack of sense of responsibility. Amsterdam is the basis for the party, where Sylvana Simons won a council seat in 2018 with the new party.

Simons moved to the House of Representatives in 2021 when her party won a seat there in the parliamentary elections. Among other things, she campaigned for apologies for the slavery past. Prime Minister Mark Rutte later said that he had been convinced by her, among others, that this was necessary. Simons was also a member of the committee of inquiry into the benefits affair that would begin public hearings after the summer. The work of that committee was already delayed before the fall of the cabinet, partly after criticism from other parties that Simons would be too busy demonstrating that officials at the Tax and Customs Administration are racist.