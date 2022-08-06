Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘In tunnel lighting, a compromise is increasingly sought between road safety and energy saving. At the entrance of a tunnel, the lamps still burn brightly, so that your eyes, coming from daylight, hardly need to get used to it. Halfway through the tunnel, the light is dimmed to save energy. It has not (yet) been shown that this leads to accidents.’
