The 2022 MotoGP restarts from Silverstone, after an endless summer break that lasted over a month, dividing the season into two parts. In the first the dominator was the ‘usual’ Fabio Quartararo. The reigning Yamaha home champion had a difficult start to the year, but then he proved once again the most continuous of all. Three successes, like those of Bagnaia and Bastianini, but only one ‘zero’ in the standings, the one achieved in the last race in Assen. A reckless attack on his friend and rival for the title, Aleix Espargarò, which was the Frenchman’s first real mistake of the season. After the race, however, between the two there was an immediate clarification made of hugs, smiles and pats on the back.

“It’s not because I have this good relationship with Aleix that it’s different between us on the track – declared the centaur of Nice in a long interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport – my dad could be the one in front, but if I want to pass him I’m going to hammer. Outside, however, I can have a normal relationship with many of my opponents. And Aleix is ​​one of those “. Espargarò, with Aprilia, was the real big surprise of this season. On the eve of the championship, the most accredited driver to duel with Quartararo was the Ducatista Pecco Bagnaia, fresh from an extraordinary final phase of the last championship. But the Piedmontese has alternated spectacular triumphs with disconcerting setbacks. Quartararo, however, does not risk cutting him out of the fight for the World Cup. “Pecco made a few mistakesbut with the speed it has… its strong point is the qualification – stressed El Diablo – then in the race when it is his day he is really very strong. I think back to Jerez. He made mistakes, but he is there “.

But no one in the first 11 races of this season has been able to have the same constancy of performance of # 20, moreover on a motorcycle, the Yamaha M1, which by now only he seems to be able to ride. The extra card of the transalpine, according to himself, is the head. “I know I have a very strong mind. Anything can happen, the bike may not go, but if I want to achieve something, I get it – Quartararo concluded – I want to be first and this mentality changes everything“.