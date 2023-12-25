Monday, December 25, 2023, 11:04



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The morning of January 6 is one of the most special of each year. The Spaniards get up impatiently to see the gifts that the Three Wise Men have left in their homes and also do not lose sight of what is happening in the Children's Lottery. A raffle that distributes a multitude of prizes and that in a few weeks will leave many lucky people with a very different economic situation than the one they had just a few hours before. THE TRUTH, with your search enginehelps you find the numbers that you think are going to be attractive so that you can get them.

The Children's Lottery draw has a smaller amount of money in its first prizes compared to the Christmas Lottery, but there is more variety so that you don't leave empty-handed after the draw. However, the first prize reaches 200,000 euros per tenth, the second reaches 75,000 and the third remains at 25,000 euros. It should be remembered that the Treasury takes 20% of the prizes that exceed 40,000 euros, so the third prize would be exempt and in the case of the first two prizes they would have to pay taxes.

The origin of the draw



The origin of the Lotería del Niño is not entirely clear, but everything indicates, after the latest investigations, that the precursor was María del Carmen Hernández, wife of the first Duke of Santoña, Juan Manuel Manzanedo. The duchess created in 1877, under the name of the National Children's Raffle, a raffle with the aim of paying for the construction of the first children's hospital in Spain, the one now known as the Hospital of the Child Jesus, in front of the El Retiro park in Madrid.

Although it is true that this raffle did not have great success until 1941, at which time the then general director of Timbre and Monopolies, General Roldán, decided to turn it into an extraordinary raffle and be, together with the Christmas one, the two most important raffles in the anus. Already in 1966 it was officially called the Extraordinary Children's Draw as it is today.

Therefore, the name of the draw may be due to a double possibility. On the one hand, the direct relationship with its main objective at the time of its creation, paying for the construction of the Niño Jesús Children's Hospital. And, on the other hand, it is also possible that it is due to the date on which it is celebrated and which is close to the Epiphany of the Lord and the Adoration of the Child of the Three Wise Men.

Another interesting fact about this draw that must be remembered is that until 1999 the draw was held on January 5. Already in the year 2000 it was held on January 6 and since then there has been no change in its date of celebration.