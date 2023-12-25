'When is an EV that has broken down not an EV that has broken down? If it's a powerful weapon for geopolitical warfare, of course!' At least that is the view of Professor Jim Saker, chairman of the Institute of the Motor Industry, who recently issued a stark warning that Chinese-built EVs could be used by Beijing to destabilize the British economy.

Saker said hundreds of thousands of EVs could contain spyware, allowing them to be remotely shut down by officials in China, bringing the entire UK road network to a standstill. He described Chinese EVs as “potential Trojan horses.” Quite a terrifying image, until you realize that they would be Trojan horses with confused pensioners on board, not bloodthirsty Greek soldiers.

There is some truth in the statements

Other industry leaders have dismissed Saker's warnings as “hysterical” and pointed out that this doesn't just apply to Chinese EVs, but that just about any modern car can be stopped remotely. Which may not have been the reassurance the British public so desperately needed.

Certainly, in the spectrum of the average Bond villain, these types of plans are not exactly the most threatening. ('If I press this button, all hell will break loose!' 'Blofeld, you're a monster. What will happen then? Will Earth's gravity be reversed?' 'Much worse, Bond! It'll be a bunch of mid-size electric hatchbacks slowly but surely to a stop!')

The preparation for the weapon of China

But if remotely disabled cars really are potential weapons of mass disruption, then that raises some big and serious questions. Questions such as: how are you, as a driver, expected to know whether you are dealing with an insignificant dip in propulsion or the start of the Third World War? ('Honey, we're losing power! This is it! Xi Jinping has given the signal! Get out the emergency rations and the Lugers, we're at war! Oh wait, don't shoot, I accidentally put it in neutral …')

And if the guardrails of our nation are indeed the new theater of international conflict: also think about the roadside assistance, the emergency services and whatnot. Until now, they only helped in the event of a breakdown on the road.

Now they may be our first line of defense in global warfare. The Air Mobile Brigade, now also equipped with warning triangles. When our secret services reveal that the men and women in the yellow vans have defected to the enemy, then we should really start to worry.

Aren't Chinese EVs the first engineered products?

Perhaps everything we have learned in terms of history is completely wrong. Is it possible that the dramatically unreliable products that British Leyland dumped on us in the 1970s were not the result of shoddy production techniques and lazy management, but a cunning weapon in the fight against communism?

And then, if this really is China's Grand Plan to disrupt our country's economy… have they visited the South East of England recently? If such a nefarious foreign secret agent were to push the 'terrible traffic jams on highways' button, would anyone even notice? China, we don't need remote-controlled EVs to cause terminal clogging of our roads. We are perfectly capable of making a mess ourselves. But thanks anyway.