León, Guanajuato.- Santa Claus, wear red, perhaps at some point you heard the urban legend that this originates from Coca-Cola and it’s part of the most incredible subliminal campaign in the world, but this is not real.

Origin of the red Santa suit:

Santa Claus, Father Christmas or Saint Nicholas, the magical character who was invented in western culture and brings gifts to children on Christmas Eve, He is chubby, wears a red suit with a black belt, a red and white hat, and a long white beard, but he has nothing to do with Coca-Cola.

At these parties there is a lot of information about history and legend, religion and paganism…

If we add to all this that there are not many written testimonies about ancient traditions, the fact is that, when one begins to trace their origin, contradictions and symbols without historical basis abound.

Santa Claus is one of the most famous figures of Christmas, but what many do not know is that he did not always look like a chubby old man. The most skeptical of these dates blame Coca-Cola and believe that his suit is an advertising invention of the brand. But what is the real story?

In 1823, the poet Clement Clarke Moore published a short story by name: “A visit from Saint Nicholas”, where he recreated the character of Irving, and inspired by him, Swedish cartoonist Thomas Nast made his comic version in 1863 for the weekly “Harper’s Weekly” entitled “Merry Old Santa Claus” and published in 1881.

At this moment, Santa Claus is captured as a a fat, bearded old man, a cross between a bishop and a gnome.

It is true that Coca-Cola in 1931 hired the painter Haddom Sundblom to renew the image of Santa Claus for use in company advertising, making this design one of the most mythical of the Christmas character.

We recommend you read:

But since cartoonist Nast was the first to depict Santa Claus in red and white more than 50 years before Coca-Cola, it is wrong to say that Santa Claus is a product of the soft drink company.

Its most popular appearance is due to Thomas Nast, a German cartoonist.born in 1840, who in 1863 made his first illustration of Santa Claus.