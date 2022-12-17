Tyutyunnikov’s lawyer: the borrower has the right to ask the bank to forgive the debt in the absence of funds

Ekaterina Tyutyunnikova, lawyer of the MCA “Centriurservice”, said that the borrower has the right to apply to the bank with a request to forgive the debt on the loan if he does not have the funds to pay the debt. About this she informed Prime agency.

She stressed that a person needs to take the initiative himself and contact the bank to forgive the debt. “However, banks very rarely go for debt forgiveness due to the unprofitability of the procedure, because a financial institution is obliged to create a reserve for problem loans,” the lawyer clarified.

Tyutyunnikova noted that it is more profitable for the bank to “work off” the debt of the borrower through the court, writing it off as bad, than simply forgive him. “The bank must “sue” the debt, present a writ of execution to the bailiffs, receive from them, for example, an act on the impossibility of collection due to the lack of property from the debtor,” she explained.

The expert warned that the forgiveness of debt, as well as its recognition as bad, takes some time, in most cases it takes three years. In this regard, debtors often file for bankruptcy so as not to wait for the decision of the bank, summed up Tyutyunnikova.

Earlier it was reported that since January this year, the volume of overdue mortgages for housing in new buildings has decreased by 11 percent. It was noted that this trend is due to a decrease in the number of problematic real estate, as well as the effectiveness of the state in the fight against long-term construction.