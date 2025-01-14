



The brain does not show us the latest image it is receiving in real time but rather an earlier and already processed version of that image. And how long does it take for the brain to update all the information to the latest one? Well, around 15 seconds.

This so-called “change blindness” is not a physical mechanism but a natural mechanism that the brain does voluntarily, to avoid information overload. Without this ability, we would see the world as a series of discontinuous frames, similar to a movie with abrupt cuts. A discontinuous reality. It would be a strange and maddening world. To avoid this, the brain builds that continuity that we see with images that it has already processed in the past.

