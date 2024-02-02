His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: Creating hope is creating life. Through 4 rounds of the Hope Makers Initiative, we received more than 300,000 stories and contributions. It tells the reality of young men and women in our Arab world who challenged reality…and contributed positively to serving their society, solving its problems, and helping others…and despite the difficult circumstances that our region is going through…it is not permissible to spread despair and despair in new generations…on the contrary…because faith With hope, faith in life.