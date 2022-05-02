And the writer specialized in technology affairs, Alan Al-Qarih, said in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “Microsoft” has developed, not long ago, an alternative browser called “Microsoft Edge”, but that did not prevent many companies and people from using ” Old Browser Internet Explorer.

Al-Qarih adds that Microsoft has repeatedly warned that the end of Internet Explorer will be in 2022, but it is still having difficulty convincing a certain group of people and companies to abandon it because it is old and exposes them to penetration and does not keep pace with modern work requirements, such as Google Chrome or Firefox browsers or Even Microsoft Edge.

According to Al-Qarih, Microsoft, in particular, wants companies not to wait for the last minute to transfer their business from the “old browser”, in order to avoid something from happening, which may be costly to their commercial operations related to the work of the browser, especially since the IT environments are complex. But even with these recommendations, there are companies that insist on using Explorer, ignoring Microsoft’s repeated requests.

Heavy attack

And technological development specialist Hisham Al-Natour revealed, in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, that hackers have intensified their attacks since the beginning of 2022 on Internet Explorer users in 150 countries, who were exposed to about 10,000 Redline malware attacks in the month of April 2022 only.

The concierge explains that Redline’s software allows attackers to access system information such as usernames, devices, installed browsers, and antivirus software, before they steal passwords, credit cards, and cryptocurrency wallets and transfer them to their own servers.

Explorer no longer protects

Hence, Al-Natour sees the importance of listening to Microsoft and not waiting until the last minute to complete the transition, noting that Internet Explorer is no longer able to protect them and that after June 15, 2022, Internet Explorer’s security responsibility becomes the responsibility of its users, not the company that knows exactly that its browser will not be Capable of repelling any attack from pirates.