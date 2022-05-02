The Russian bombardments force the suspension of the operation sponsored by the United Nations when little more than a hundred civilians had managed to leave the steel mill
The violence again forced the suspension of the evacuation of the hundreds of civilians who remain refugees in the huge Azovstal steel plant in Mariúpol, the last bastion of the Ukrainian armed resistance in the city. After the window opened over the weekend, when 120 people were able to be safely evacuated under the auspices of the United Nations
#Azovstal #evacuation #lasts #day
Leave a Reply