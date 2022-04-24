The United States said on Friday that it would respond decisively if China established a military base in the strategically located Solomon Islands, which recently signed a security agreement with Beijing.

A researcher specializing in international security issues, Muhammad Fawzi, told “Sky News Arabia” that China’s official announcement on April 19 of the framework agreement on security cooperation with the Solomon Islands is a move that can be read in light of 4 main considerations: The first is to transfer the islands’ loyalty and direct the Diplomacy accepted her from the alliance with Taiwan, to the alliance with China, as the Solomon Islands represent the largest islands and Pacific countries that have an alliance and diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and the history of the alliance between them dates back to 1983, an alliance in which China saw a threat to its interests and national security.

Fawzi explained that the second feature relates to China’s strategy in the Pacific, as China seeks, through this agreement, to strengthen its presence in this important strategic region, to confront the moves led by the United States, to limit China’s influence in the Pacific region, which are moves that are mainly based on expansion. In gathering allies and establishing regional alliances to counter Chinese influence, such as: “Ocos”, and thus China may seek to establish a military base in the Solomon Islands, as one of the outcomes that will emerge from this agreement, something indicated by US estimates and political circles.

Fawzi pointed out that the third consideration is the attempt to contain the internal movements against the influence of China in the Solomon Islands, as the Solomon Islands witness from time to time protest movements against the Chinese presence, the most recent of which was the protests that erupted in late 2021 in many areas of the Solomon Islands, which are the protests Which resulted in the exposure of Chinese-owned companies to sabotage and burning in the capital, Honiara. This hypothesis is reinforced by the fact that the security agreement between the two parties stipulates in one of its clauses the possibility of China sending police and naval forces to the Solomon Islands if the local government requests it.

As for the fourth consideration, according to the researcher specializing in international security issues, it is of an economic nature, as this agreement coincides with Chinese moves to control and benefit from the Solomon Islands’ economic capabilities.

Fawzi pointed out that the effectiveness of this agreement and its ability to enhance China’s influence in the Solomon Islands and the Pacific in general, will be governed by the extent to which the Solomon Islands government aligns with China’s demands, and its ability to confront internal anti-Chinese movements, as well as the pressures that will be exerted by international anti-China forces. In the Pacific Ocean, especially the United States and Australia on the Solomon Islands.

And last Friday, the White House announced that a high-level US delegation had warned the leadership in the Solomon Islands that the recently signed agreement “may have regional security repercussions” on Washington and its allies.

“The delegation made it clear that if steps are taken towards a de facto permanent military presence, to impose hegemony, or to establish a military facility, the United States will have many concerns and will respond as required,” the White House statement said.