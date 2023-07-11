All the leagues in the world have at their ‘America’. That team that always buys the best in the local championship, and when it is too small, it goes for stars from other countries, as happened at the time when they signed Iván Zamorano or ‘Piojo’ López.
In Spain it is Real Madrid, in France PSG, in England Manchester City and in Germany Bayern Munich… and in Mexico, it used to be America who brought international players to the national territory.
I used to… because although today they continue to strengthen themselves with the best of Mexico, such is the case of Kevin Álvarez or Julián Quiñones, it seems that they are going through a frank decline in terms of hiring.
They no longer go for that player who initially provoked ridicule from fans of other clubs, considering him ‘unattainable’. Now they spend the millions at home, and they go for footballers in good condition, yes, with a projection to try something in European football, too, but without the certainty that they will make a real difference in the Mexican championship.
Why has America changed its transfer policy?
We might think that they no longer spend as much as before, and that is why now they have to settle for the figures of the Atlas or of Pachuca.
However, this could go beyond what America wants or can invest. It is, in any case, a reflection of how much Mexican soccer has declined and how difficult it is to convince top players to come to our country.
What can America offer?
Money? There is more in the United States… better not even talk about Arabia.
Competence? We dispute the ‘powerful’ Liga Mx and the tournament inventions that the ‘owners’ of the ball put together.
So? Nothing. America is just one more example that Mexico is no longer what it was before.
Today the bombs are those players who a few years ago did not even have a place in the starting eleven of high-profile teams.
