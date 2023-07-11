A New York judge has ordered far-right guru Steve Bannon to pay $500,000 in legal fees to the Davidoff Hutcher & Citron law firm, which defended him in several trials. Bannon claimed to have already paid all expenses with $ 375,000 and closed relations with the firm in January 2022, but his former lawyers were not of this opinion and sued him, showing that they defended him until last November .

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, a well-known firm, began defending Bannon in November 2020, when he was charged with fraud by federal justice, for using money raised to finance the construction of an anti-migrant wall on the border with Mexico for personal gain. Then-President Donald Trump, to whom Bannon had served as an adviser, later pardoned him shortly before his term ended. The other three co-accused were sentenced to several years in prison.

Bannon was also defended by the firm when he attempted to challenge the House subpoena to testify about the January 6, 2021, assault on Congress, for which he was sentenced to four months. Now the appeal is awaited. Meanwhile, the New York court has opened proceedings on the same fraud case for which Bannon was pardoned at the federal level. The former Trump adviser will also face a money laundering trial in 2024. But in the meantime, the far-right guru has already announced that he will appeal against the order for payment to his former lawyers.