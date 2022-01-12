The team of Eagles of America He started the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a bittersweet draw against the Camoteros del Puebla. Now, for matchday 2, those led by coach Santiago Solari will not play against Mazatlán FC, a postponed game that will be played on Wednesday, February 16 with schedules yet to be confirmed.
The meeting was agreed to be played today, January 12, at the field of ‘Kraken’ from MazatlanHowever, the ‘Cañoneros’ requested permission from the league and the American team to postpone the game, the reason, simple, the stadium is under maintenance and is not ready to host the commitment.
“We inform that our match on Day 2 of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament against América, which would have to be played this weekend, was rescheduled.
Now, the commitment will be played on Wednesday, February 16 at a time to be confirmed, this due to the maintenance that is being carried out on the Kraken court.
At the moment our first team will work focused on date three to receive Toluca on January 21. “, You can read in the team statement,
This is how each of the clubs will be playing the match of matchday 3 next week. Eagles of America they will host the Atlas Foxes at home on Saturday, January 22; For their part, coach Beñat San José’s pupils will receive the always uncomfortable visit from the Red Devils of Toluca, in a match to take place on Friday, January 21.
The azulcremas tied 1-1 in the game of the first day against the Camoteros del Puebla; while Mazatlán took a 3-0 win at the hands of Chivas del Guadalajara.
