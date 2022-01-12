Although the mod only covers one level of the game, in the future it will allow us to play the entire adventure.

Of course, going through the mods section of a game is quite an odyssey. We can find works that notably improve the user experience through textures or various accessories, but we can also find hilarious ideas like the one we bring you today. Are you nostalgic for Half-Life? Is your childhood tied to the adventures of Spyro? Well this mod unites both worlds in a most curious combination.

Has been the modder Magic nipples who has dared to take this step, because his project Half-Life: Year of the Dragon allows us to advance through the facilities devised by Valve as if we were the iconic dragon. And we are not talking about a simple mix, because the adventure moves away from the weapons of Gordon Freeman and lets us play with the classic movements of Spyro in his games.

And the thing does not end here, since the modder intends to continue his work by expanding the experience in all scenarios of Half-Life. However, this will be done while respecting the traditional structure of Spyro games, so we can choose a level from a neutral zone. There is no release date for the full mod, but the creator assures that it will be ready to go. before 2024.

We no longer have any doubt that the world of mods is the most diverse. On certain occasions, they have been of great help to improve player immersion, as we have seen with the terrifying mod for Resident Evil 2 Remake, and they have even achieved link with the past, something that they have shown with the fixed cameras in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

More about: Half-Life, Spyro and Mod.