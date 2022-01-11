Argentina On Tuesday he expressed his “most energetic condemnation” of the presence this Monday at the inauguration of the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, of the Iranian Mohsen Rezai, one of the accused by the Argentine Justice for the 1994 attack against the Jewish mutual Amia from Buenos Aires, which left 85 dead and remains unpunished.

(In context: Keys to understanding Daniel Ortega’s fifth term in Nicaragua)

“The Argentine Republic expresses its strongest condemnation of the presence of Mohsen

Rezai in the inauguration ceremony of the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, “says a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of the South American country.

Mohsen rezai is Vice President of Economic Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his presence in Managua constitutes for the Government of Alberto Fernandez “an affront to the Argentine Justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack against the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (Amia), committed on July 18, 1994”.

“The Argentine Government demands once again from the Government of Iran full cooperation with the Argentine Justice, allowing the people who have been accused of participating in the attack against Amia to be tried by the competent courts,” the text adds.

Other sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Efe that the Argentine ambassador in Nicaragua, Daniel Capitanich, representative of the country in Ortega’s oath, will send a diplomatic cable to confirm what he already transmitted by phone this Tuesday to his hierarchical superiors: that “he never crossed, nor greeted, nor did he know that the Iranian was at the event. “

(You may be interested: In possession of Ortega, the US and the EU impose more sanctions on the regime)

‘Affront’ to justice

Already last August, the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship issued another statement in which it condemned the decision of the Government of Iran to appoint two people required by the Argentine Justice for the attack against Amia: Mohsen Rezai as Vice President for Economic Affairs and Ahmad Vahidi to command the Ministry of the Interior.

At that time, Argentina stressed that both cases constitute an “affront” to Justice and the victims of the “brutal terrorist attack” against the mutual company. Regarding both, it was stated that they are the object of a claim by Argentina for having had a “key participation in the decision-making and planning of the attack” against Amia and they weigh international arrest warrants from Interpol.

Both the Jewish community in Argentina and the Justice blame members of the then Iranian government and the Lebanese party for the attack on Amia, the largest attack committed on Argentine soil. Hezbollah, although none of those defendants could ever be arrested.

(In other news: ‘Nicaragua and Venezuela are dictatorships, but not communist-style’)

Nicaragua in the Celac

This situation occurs after Argentina assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) last Friday, a mechanism made up of thirty American countries, including Nicaragua.

The Rio de la Plata country was the only candidate to preside over the group and finally managed to be elected by consensus after the 2021 summit of presidents in Mexico failed to achieve the necessary support due to Nicaragua’s refusal.

The Central American country had refused to support Argentina by accusing it of having become an “instrument of North American imperialism”, after the criticism that the Fernández government had made last year of the arrest of Nicaraguan opposition politicians.

However, after months of negotiations by Argentina to obtain the necessary support, Nicaragua overcame its reluctance and finally last Friday voted in its favor.

EFE