The mass shootings and its frequency have become one of the most worrying issues in the United States. In an attempt to understand the causes and factors that contribute to this type of tragedies, the research center The Violence Project identifies a correlation between military training and perpetrators of mass shootings.

According to The Violence Project, Many of the perpetrators of mass shootings in the United States have a history of military training. According to researchers, one of the main reasons behind this relationship between military training and mass shootings is access to weapons and ammunition.

Military training provides individuals with access to weapons and ammunition that would not normally be available to the general public.. This means that perpetrators of mass shootings with military experience have access to high-caliber, lethal weapons, which makes their actions much more devastating.

In addition to access, Military training provides in-depth knowledge on how to use firearms effectively and safely. This allows perpetrators of mass shootings to carry out their attacks more lethally and precisely, which can result in greater numbers of victims.

Another relevant factor is training in military tactics. Individuals with military training acquire tactical skills that they can apply in violent situations. They know how to move stealthily, plan attacks, and make decisions in high-stress situations. This training in military tactics gives them an advantage over victims and law enforcement, which can lead to an increase in the number of victims in a mass shooting.

(We also recommend: Florida: a new video comes to light of the shooter shooting at people in Ybor City)

What does The Violence Project research center do?

The Violence Project, a nonprofit research center founded in 2013 by psychologist Jillian Peterson and the sociologist James Densley, is dedicated to the prevention of violence. With a particular focus on mass shootings, the project has compiled an extensive database of more than 200 cases of mass shootings in the United States. In addition to research, The Violence Project develops violence prevention programs and trains mental health and education professionals in identifying and assisting people at risk of committing violent acts.

A study by the agency found that the 22 percent of perpetrators of mass shootings in the United States had some type of military training. Additionally, it was found that those with military training tended to cause greater casualties in their attacks. These findings highlight the significant influence that military training can have on the planning and execution of mass shootings.

Military training is not the only factor contributing to mass shootings in the United States. Other factors include mental diseases, stories of abuse and traumatic experiences. However, military training represents an additional risk factor that deserves special attention due to its ability to increase the damage caused in these events, according to experts.