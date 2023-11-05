The departure from Gaza of foreigners, Palestinians with dual nationality and seriously injured people has been suspended, as this newspaper reported on Saturday, just three days after the Rafah crossing with Egypt was opened to allow their evacuation. The Palestinian authorities have decided to close this border after the bombing on Friday of a convoy of ambulances carrying wounded people from Al Shifa hospital to Rafah.

In this attack by the Israeli army, 15 people died and more than 60 were injured at the gates of the medical center, which has unleashed outrage around the world along with the bombings of schools. Although Israel recognized the attack, it justified it by claiming that Hamas terrorists were in the ambulances.

The Islamist organization has tried on several occasions to sneak its guerrillas onto the lists of wounded who had to be evacuated. In fact, in the first list he presented, a third of the proposed names corresponded to militiamen, which was unacceptable to the United States, Israel and Egypt, according to ‘The New York Times’.

After Friday’s bombing, Palestinian and Egyptian authorities demand security guarantees from Israel to continue with the evacuation. After the departure of several hundred people since Wednesday, on Saturday there was a list that included 386 American passports, 112 British, fifty French and another fifty German. But, after being summoned at seven in the morning at the Rafah crossing, none of them were able to leave Gaza. “We are disappointed by the temporary closure of the crossing,” the British Foreign Office confirmed to the BBC, which acknowledged that the situation was “complex and difficult” and that “all diplomatic channels are being used to reopen it.”

For its part, Egypt demands from the United States a “security commitment” so that the evacuation of the wounded is carried out without the risk of the convoys being attacked by Israel, reports the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya and reports the state newspaper. ‘Arham’. Furthermore, Cairo demands that fuel be allowed to enter the Strip along with the rest of the humanitarian aid, since it is still prohibited by Israel for the moment.

This Sunday, the Palestinian General Authority of Crossings and Borders has not published any list of people authorized to leave Gaza. After the evacuation of other Europeans, the imminent departure of between 140 and 170 people with Spanish passports was scheduled, but they will have to continue waiting.

Meanwhile, those that can continue to cross the Rafah crossing are the trucks with humanitarian aid, since thirty of them entered Gaza this Saturday, as confirmed by the UN. Just when hope had been raised that foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality would be evacuated, the door has been slammed shut again.