The América de Cali soccer club was founded on February 13, 1927., a day that marked a precedent in the history of this team. Benjamín Urrea, better known as ‘Garabato’, was one of the creators of the scarlet painting.

There are some theories of the origin of the name. One of them, according to the official site of the team, is that everything arose from a comment made by the captain of the Uruguayan team in 1934. “A good name for a team is America,” said the leader of the sky-blue club at the time.

Another was in a publication of ‘El gráfico’, in which a chronicler said: “The blacks of America look like red devils on the field.” Although one of the firmest beliefs is that the painting began to be called that by the América Foot Ball Club.

Its colors were inspired by a match between the Quinteros de Unión Colombia and the Red Devilsbecause the latter wore red and they began to use that hue in their official equipment.

Why do they use the devil as a shield?

The devil appeared on the shield for the first time in 1940. The idea was taken from what the chronicler of ‘El gráfico’ said about the “players running like real devils on the field.”

The institution opted for this image as a symbol of the party. Of course, the representation of the red devil is far from any religious belief.

In 1969, the team was already officially wearing its traditional icon, approximately 10 centimeters (cm) long, on its uniform. Likewise, a second frame was added to give more detail to the graphic, according to the club’s page.

The image went through several modifications. In 1977, for the commemoration of 50 years, the round shield appeared with two laurel ornaments and the legend: “America 50 years”.

In 1997, it was decided to return to its old image for the sports implementation with its red devil.

At the moment, for a red background, the shield is used without a frame or stars; while for white background the red frame is applied without stars. The phrase “America. Passion of a people” should always go, explains the scarlet painting.

America’s Anthem of Cali

