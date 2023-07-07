Edda Ribeiroi

Carf’s bill may also reach the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies by Friday, the 6th – if it depends on the will of the President of the House, Arthur Lira. This is Bill 2384/23, which restores the casting vote in the event of a tie in the judgments of the Administrative Board of Tax Appeals. The opinion was presented by the rapporteur, Deputy Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS), this Monday, the 3rd. But there is already an expectation behind the scenes that the vote will take place only after the recess of the Legislative, in August.

What is CARF and what is it for?

Essentially, CARF is a body that forms part of the structure of the Ministry of Finance. Its role is to judge, at the appeal level, taxpayers’ non-signations related to taxes administered by the Federal Revenue Service.

“Every time the Federal Revenue collects a tax from a taxpayer and that taxpayer understands that the collection is undue, the taxpayer, instead of resorting to the judiciary, can initiate an administrative proceeding, initially judged by the trial police station, and from there it is up to Carf”, explains Michel Haber, professor of Tax Law at Ibmec SP.

In other words: the CARF is a body that has the role of judging, at the appeal level, taxpayers’ objections to the collection of taxes administered by the Revenue.

what is at stake?

The Council is parity: its advisors are from the Treasury and others, from the taxpayers, and thus the collegiate body decides whether or not to maintain the collection of taxes. The big debate around the Council concerns the casting vote. “Because historically, the casting vote rested with the public finances. What that meant was: in cases where there was a tie, it was a member of the Public Treasury who broke the tie”, recalls Haber.

In 2020, a change in the Carf rules removed the government’s prerogative to cast the deciding vote during trials, with the approval of law 13.988/2020. According to the change, when the directors’ votes result in a tie, the decision is, by default, favorable to the companies. After the judgment, the government cannot appeal.

Therefore, the main point is to establish this casting vote in case of impact on the judgment at CARF, that is, it is to hand over to the public finances the possibility of breaking the tie in this judgment.

Taxpayer vote

“The decision must be in favor of the taxpayer, in line with the logic of pro-taxpayer doubt, that is, if CARF was divided, I have to benefit the taxpayer”, clarifies the Ibmec professor.

Another point is to equate the issue of resolving low-complexity and low-value tax disputes between taxpayers – those who do not exceed 1,000 minimum wages.

The proposal provided that causes and discussions that do not exceed 1,000 minimum wages be decided at a single instance at the trial station and cannot be taken to Carf for further discussion. But, the proposal’s rapporteur, Beto Pereira, kept the value at 60 minimum wages (R$ 79.2 thousand).

According to the rapporteur's proposal, there will be no collection of fines if the taxpayer acknowledges and settles the debt. Payment can be made in cash or in up to 60 installments, corrected by the Selic ratewith a gradual discount on interest depending on the number of installments. The self-regulation period will remain open for four months after the publication of the law. The measure does not apply to companies opting for Simples Nacional. The project is in progress with constitutional urgency. The opinion establishes other points, such as: Companies that adhere to the Federal Revenue's tax compliance policy may receive some benefits, such as a reduction in fines and a longer period for paying taxes;

The Federal Revenue may make tax transaction agreements for debts not yet registered in the active debt;

Taxpayers with payment capacity will be exempt from presenting guarantees when questioning in court the decision of Carf favorable to the Treasury for the casting vote;

The taxpayer will have 90 days after the assessment to collect the tax collected, after which it will be remitted to the active debt. Today, this "friendly collection" period is 30 days.

