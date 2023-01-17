Why DiMartedì tonight – January 17, 2023 – is not on the air: the reason

Why is DiMartedì tonight – Tuesday 17 January 2023 – not broadcast on La7? What happened? Today’s episode of the program hosted by Giovanni Floris was skipped due to the strike called by the RSU, the Unified Union Representative, of La7 initially scheduled for Friday.

The note released to the press last week stated that “the workers of La7 have always demonstrated that they have the professional skills to adapt to the different market scenarios despite the difficulties of recent years” and that “the Company is therefore requested to introduce of working methods in line with the times that take into account the relationship between work and private life, due professional recognition and the management of a positive corporate climate, fundamental to the growth of the company itself“.

The Rsu recalled that “the last various meetings with the Company, which concerned professional levels, the result bonus, flexible hours and smart working, ended with negative results” and reiterated “that our claims are the request to concretely transform words into tangible actions by means of professional recognition, improvement of work quality and through a one-off economic contribution for the daily and extraordinary commitment sustained in the past year”.

Where to see on TV and in streaming

We have seen why DiMartedì doesn’t air tonight but where can you usually see the program live on TV or in streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – on digital terrestrial button 7 or on 107 for Sky subscribers – every Tuesday starting at 21.15. Those who want to follow Giovanni Floris’s political analysis talk show in streaming can do so by logging in via this link to the La7 web platform.