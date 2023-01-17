





10:40 The right to abortion in Spain, questioned by the extreme right. AP – Fernando Vergara

The far-right Vox politicians, who govern in coalition in the Spanish region of Castilla y León, want to impose a new anti-abortion protocol for women who want to voluntarily terminate their pregnancy. “The ghost protocol”, due to the controversy unleashed within the regional government, offers women to listen to the heartbeat of the fetus and undergo a 4D ultrasound. Ultra-conservative averages that resemble the policies of other European far-right governments. Although abortion is allowed until week 14 in Spain, there are barriers such as “territorial inequality: autonomous communities where there are almost no private or public centers for access to abortion,” explains Almudena Rodríguez of the Catalan organization Associacio Pels Drets Sexuals i Reproductius.