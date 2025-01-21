Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher and Romi Gonen have regained freedom. The first day of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip ended with his release after 471 days of captivity. They were three of the Israeli hostages held by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas); in exchange, Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners.

Members of the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, were in charge of handing the women over to the Red Cross. The images showed them smiling and in apparent good condition. But there is one detail that has not gone unnoticed: All three had braids in their hair.

Already at the beginning of this confrontation between Israel and Hamas we saw these braids. It was November 28, 2023. Members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad released a group of Israeli hostages in front of the Red Cross, in Rafah, in the south of the Strip. That day, one of the liberated women wore braids, counted All Israel News.

That 17-year-old woman told an Israeli Army officer that the female soldiers who were with her during captivity They had braided her hair on the day of her release. “They took care of us,” he declared, as later narrated by the correspondent of Kan News Carmela Menashe.

Braids as a symbol of freedom

Indeed, the case of the hostages released this Sunday confirms that it is the female soldiers who are still kidnapped, or at least one of them, who They braid the hair of those who are going to be liberated.





Chen Goldstein-Almog was released more than a year ago with her three children. During an interview granted this Sunday to Kan News He referred to the braids. “Perhaps there are some hostages, back in Gaza, who are trying to send a message to the worldbraiding the hair of the freed hostages?”

Who makes those braids? Agam Berger, a soldier in the hands of Hamastakes care of it. In an interview with the channel HidabrootMerav Berger, Agam’s mother, explained that her daughter braided the other women’s hair before her release. “It’s Agam, who was braiding the hair of the girls who she knows are going to be released while she stays,” she said.

Braids for the triathlon?

But how the newspaper reports The Jerusalem PostBerger may not have been the only one doing those braids. It may be that during the captivity other female soldiers took care of create that symbol (?) with the way you comb your hair.





In an article for N12 in 2023, Yoni Levy, father of Naama, another captive soldier, He said he “learned from freed hostages that they had seen his daughter and been with her before her release.” The children wore their hair braided. “Maybe these are stories we tell ourselves,” he admitted. “Naama participated in many triathlons during her youth, and this is exactly the style of braids she and her teammates used to wear,” Levy wrote.