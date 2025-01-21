He Barcelona faces this Tuesday, January 21, the seventh day of the league phase of the Champions League, a commitment that takes them to Portugal to face the Benfica.

The set of Hansi Flick He appears at the event after the draw against Getafe in the League, a match in which the German coach suffered the loss due to injury to Dani Olmo, who will not be able to play against Benfica this Tuesday. A match to which the Barça team arrives as second place, with 15 points, three less than Liverpool, the leader with full victories and the only team that has won it all.

In addition to today’s duel against Benfica, the Blaugranas have the match against Atalanta at the Camp Nou, a date with which they will close their participation in this league phase of the Champions League.

Benfica, with 10 points, seeks victory against Barcelona to get into the qualifying round prior to the round of 16 of the Champions League, a competition in which the Portuguese have won three (Estrella Roja, 1-2; Atlético de Madrid, 4-0; and Monaco, 2-3) and a draw (Bologna, 0-0).









Benfica – Barcelona schedule

The attractive meeting between Benfica and Barcelona, The match that takes place this Wednesday at the Da Luz stadium, corresponding to the sixth and seventh of the league phase of the new Champions League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch Benfica – Barcelona on television and online

The clash between Benfica – Barcelona can be seen live on television through the Movistar + Champions League channel broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the Champions League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.