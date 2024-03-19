The Supreme Court of Justice this Monday prohibited the entry into force of a law in Texas that allows the Police to detain and expel migrants suspected of entering the United States illegally.

The legislation, known as SB4 and which was to go into effect this Monday, was demanded by the Government of President Joe Biden.

In response, Judge Samuel Alito indefinitely paused the law's entry into force while the Supreme Court hears arguments from both sides.

US President and candidate Joe Biden Photo:AFP Share

The case reached the highest court after a legal battle waged by the Biden Administration and immigrant advocates led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who allege that the initiative is unconstitutional.

The law, one of the most drastic anti-immigrant measures in the history of the United States, was initially scheduled to go into effect on March 5.but a federal judge sided with the plaintiffs and banned it.

The Texas prosecutor, Ken Paxton, took the fight to the Fifth Circuit of Appeals where he obtained support, so the plaintiffs went to the Supreme Court to prevent the law from coming into effect.

Alito had already put a stop to the law on two occasions but this Monday he put an indefinite blockade while the case is evaluated.

The law makes it a misdemeanor for a foreigner to “enter or attempt to enter the state from a foreign nation” irregularly. The offense becomes a serious crime, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, if the offender is a repeat offender.

Migrants cross barbed wire after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

The initiative also allows the state Justice to order the expulsion of people without legal process. Additionally, police officers will be able to arrest any individual they suspect of having entered the country illegally, and will have the discretion to expel them to Mexico instead of arresting them.

Republican Paxton has warned on several occasions that will continue to defend the measure, promoted by Governor Greg Abbott as part of his border security strategy.

For their part, the plaintiffs have warned that the law “will lead to racial discrimination” throughout the state, especially against Hispanics.

Criminalize migration

In a statement, Mexico's Foreign Ministry reported that it “welcomed” the court's determination. “I welcome the decision of the United States Supreme Court to extend the temporary suspension of Texas' SB4 law. Addressing the structural causes of migration is the answer, not the criminalization of migrants who contribute so much to their communities”Foreign Minister Alícia Bárcena later wrote in X.

“While the extension is temporary, it offers hope to immigrant communities and the people of Texas who have been working tirelessly to educate about the dangers of the SB4 law,” considered, for its part, the NGO Immigrant Legal Resources Center (ILRC).

American soldiers on the US-Mexico border. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

An ally of Donald Trump, Abbott blames Biden for the immigration crisis. If there are no surprises, Trump and Biden must face each other in November in the presidential elections and the immigration issue is key to obtaining popular support.

Abbott has militarized a park in the city of Eagle Pass with access to the Rio Grande River, the natural border between Texas and Mexico, and began construction of a military base.

“We continue to build the wall, we erect barbed wire barriers to repel migrants and the buoys (which he ordered installed to hinder crossings) remain in the river,” Abbott added this Monday.

Currently, the thousands of migrants who cross into the United States turn themselves in to the border police, asking for asylum. Many are able to wait for a response in freedom, on US soil.

*With information from EFE and AFP