Housing | The premises of Ravintola Tullinpuomi are being sold as luxury apartments in Helsinki

Currently, the premises of the former restaurant Tullinpuomi have been completely demolished. Only the concrete surface is visible.

The premises cover the entire top floor of Tullinpuomi's house, and there is a possibility to realize one or two luxury apartments there. The debt-free price of the apartment is 2,200,000 euros and the total area according to the articles of association is 535 square meters.

Tullinpuomi's house was completed in 1941, according to the website of the city of Helsinki. The house had a restaurant Tullinpuomi and a cinema Sininen kuu. At that time, the film stars could celebrate their premiere in the upstairs restaurant, the site says.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the restaurant Tullinpuomi was replaced by the Hot Apple nightclub.

The property is owned by Interavanti. It was transferred to it in the early 2000s. Managing director Veikko Vuorinen according to Interavanti operated in the premises until 2020. Lippupiste also worked in the premises for a while.

The apartment is sold on the Oikotie website.

Apartment consists of two residential apartments, which are 320 and 215 square meters in size. The building permit is valid for two apartments, which are 272 and 193 square meters in size. The buyer can also build only one large apartment.

There are three balconies on the floor with different air directions and the top floor is accessed by two private elevators. A real estate agent Seppo Pakarinen according to the apartment, there are impressive views over the roofs to Helsinki.

The entire top floor has been demolished, and only the concrete surface is visible. There is no furniture in the apartment.

The apartment was supposed to be put up for sale already in 2016, but they have been trying to sell it for a couple of years now. It hasn't been very easy from the back. First, the apartment should be converted into an apartment, and then a buyer for the finished apartment should be found.

According to him, there have been several buyer candidates over the years, but no agreement has been reached on the price.

Pakarinen believes that ready-made apartments will be more expensive than they are on average in the Meilahti area.