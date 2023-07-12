The Minister of Justice of Brazil, Flávio Dino, reported on Monday that he had ordered the Federal Police to investigate the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaroson of former president Jair Bolsonaro, for a possible apology for violence.

“I determined that the Federal Police analyze the speeches made this Sunday in an arms act” by the legislator and that “indications of eventual crime, notoriously incitement or apology for criminal acts” be analyzed.Dino announced on his social networks.

The investigation refers to a speech that the deputy gave at an event held this Sunday in Brasilia by a group known as “Pro Armas”which defends the policies of former President Jair Bolsonaro that facilitated the acquisition of weapons by civilians.

Most of these measures adopted by Bolsonaro have already been repealed in recent months by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a progressive leader who assumed the presidency on January 1.



In the act on Sunday, which brought together some 300 people, Eduardo Bolsonaro assured that, with Lula, Brazil “is on the same path as Venezuela” and pointed out, without any basis, that the Government has changed “freedom” and ” right” of the population to self-defense due to “ideological indoctrination” in schools and universities.

“There is no difference between an indoctrinating teacher and a drug dealer, who tries to kidnap our children and take them to the world of crime. And perhaps an indoctrinating teacher is even worse,” said the deputy.

Regarding the investigation announced by the prosecutor, Eduardo Bolsonaro said: “That a Minister of Justice mobilize the Federal Police to investigate my analogy about doctrinaires, who take advantage of the position of teachers to enslave them ideologically, to act as drug traffickers who enslave them through drugs, both situations favored by the absence of parents in their children’s daily lives, is one more step in the escalation of authoritarianism in Brazil“, held.

And he added that he finds it unfortunate to see that the Federal Police is “used politically to satisfy the autocratic desires of the communists, while the real criminals do not seem to bother so much.”

The truth is that the statements of Bolsonaro’s son They were considered by some left-wing parties as “incitement to violence against teachers”, especially after a violent wave of attacks this year in schools in the country, attributed to neo-Nazi and radical groups.

The Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) also announced this Monday that it will file a complaint against Eduardo Bolsonaro in the Ethics Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, in which it will demand that his seat be withdrawn for these possible crimes.

