The rossoblù market lights up and contacts with Milan are constant to reach an agreement on what concerns Matteo Gabbia And Lorenzo Colombo. The first defender, the second attacker, are both in the club’s sights: today there was a meeting between the management to try to reach an agreement.

There is an agreement in principle, the white smoke is still missing but news could arrive in the next few hours. Gabbia is 23 years old and grew up in Milan, the same goes for Colombo, fresh from his loan to Lecce for which he scored 5 goals last season.

In attack the dream remains Retegui but the Italian-Argentine costs a lot and the competition is thick.