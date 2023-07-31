Within the framework of the National Holidays, ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ paid homage to Peruvian gastronomy in its last edition on July 29. Let’s remember that the participants are in the final stage of the competition and, to prepare the typical Peruvian dishes, the production of the reality called the relatives of the famous. In Ale Fuller’s case, it was her own father, George Fuller, who came to meet her in the kitchen. George’s appearance caused a stir on social networks and here we tell you why.

What did users on social networks say about George Fuller, Ale Fuller’s father?

On the social network TikTok, Internet users did not hesitate to highlight the personality of the actress’s father, since throughout the program he was attentive and affectionate with his daughter. Users asked that she “adopt” all the viewers of ‘The great chef: celebrities’.

“It’s just the Daddy Yankee”, “What was it hard for my dad to be like that”, “Sir, please adopt us”, “No wonder Ale is like that”, “Ale is a princess because her dad treats her like a princess”, ” I’m dying of cuteness” are some of the comments that are read in the videos posted by the fans.

Did Katia Palma “forget” Giacomo Bocchio for Ale Fuller’s father?

After constant flirting by Katia Palma towards the jury Giacomo Bocchio, the comic actress decided to “forget” the chef from Tacna with the new show’s jale. George Fuller gave Katia a compliment that caused her to adopt Ale as her “daughter”. Of course, it is all a joke. However, Palma remains firm in her decision to “adopt” the actress.

“Katia, why so serious? I don’t understand. I have come for your smile” It was the compliment that Ale Fuller’s father sent to the actress. “George, my mom is here. How are you going to say that?”Palma replied with a mischievous smile.