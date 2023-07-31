Monitoring of the electoral results of 23-J at the headquarters of Esquerra. albert garcia

Esquerra Republicana, the party that governs alone in Catalonia, experienced its second major electoral setback in two months on July 23: it lost 410,000 votes compared to the 2019 general elections. Abstentionism, but also its campaign to present itself as the only left authentic, genuine exponent of black leg anti-fascism explains, according to some party sources, caused a flight of votes to PSC and Sumar. After a legislature sharing legislative initiatives with the central government, in the eyes of many voters it has not been credible to repudiate that legacy during the campaign. A mistake that Bildu, ERC’s allies in the Senate, have not made.

The municipal elections were a first notice for ERC: it went from first to fourth force in Barcelona. And once again he turned to pay more attention to the rear-view mirror to see what the eternal competitor, Junts per Catalunya, was doing. An attempt was made to shield a pro-independence government for the Catalan capital in the wake of those of Carles Puigdemont and the candidate Xavier Trias, head of the most voted list. But the PP and the commons of Ada Colau made the socialist Jaume Collboni mayor. The independence indignation then gave wings to the eternal ritornello: talk about unity between forces unable to support each other in the same Government of the Generalitat. And it is that between the pragmatism of Esquerra and the magical secessionism of Junts mediates a universe. But united in adversity, aggrieved by the forces of the Spanish sphere, the fantasy was once again verbalized.

With hardly any time to react, Pedro Sánchez called general elections. At the same time, a sector of the independence movement, residual but which is increasingly disenchanted, proposed abstention. The fact is that, according to what the political scientist Toni Rodon wrote in the newspaper nowRegarding the 2019 elections, 22% of Esquerra voters and 14% of Junts and CUP voters stayed at home. Some 300,000 more people than four years ago did not go to the polls.

With these wickerwork, ERC raised a campaign to try to subtract votes from that Spanish left that caused its municipal ills. On July 4, Gabriel Rufián assured that he was more “scared” by Yolanda Díaz than Santiago Abascal. The head of the ERC list added that the Vox leader “everyone knows who he is”, but that he was more concerned about Yolanda Díaz’s attitude due to her “lack of courage”. On July 6, the president of the Republicans, Oriol Junqueras, accused Sumar of having “a light and punctual commitment to the extreme right and the extreme right”, for having added his vote to those of the PP to make the socialist Jaume Collboni Mayor of Barcelona. Then he criticized Yolanda Díaz for making “extremely regressive” proposals such as assigning 20,000 euros to all young people when they turn 18, when her party had agreed with the commons and the CUP to launch a pilot plan for Universal Basic Income in Catalonia.

This desire to be more left-wing than anyone, more feminist than anyone, more progressive than anyone, was expressed by the party’s general secretary, Marta Rovira, during her telematic participation in the central campaign rally: “I wonder where United We Can , that left that did not fold before the Spanish right. Today it is called Sumar, with a lady, Yolanda Díaz, who constantly folds”. The message launched by ERC was clear and consisted of stressing that the Spanish left was no longer such and that the only existing left was ERC.

In this way, a party that had tied its future to the existence of a progressive government in Spain challenged its allies. Now from Esquerra there are those who question even the suitability of a candidate like Rufián and criticize the strategy of “being more left-wing than anyone and more anti-fascist than anyone.” The former Republican deputy Joan Tardà assured a few days ago in El Periódico de Catalunya that “the transfer of votes from the ERC to the PSC “should make Junqueras see the uselessness of certain policies that relativize where the left begins and ends.”

Despite the poor results, paradoxically, the Catalan independence movement has become a key piece for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. But while Junts demands amnesty and self-determination, Esquerra talks about a dialogue table, the transfer of Rodalies (the Catalan Cercanías) and the improvement in regional financing. This same week the President Pere Aragonès returned to the eternal ritual of invoking secessionist unity in Parliament: he proposed to Junts to negotiate en bloc the investiture with the PSOE. The gestures, however, are far from the facts. In the meantime, Esquerra has entered the government of the Barcelona Provincial Council through the back door with socialists and commoners, an executive that since 2017 was co-governed by those of Puigdemont and PSC.

From Esquerra, in general, they follow the pragmatic line and beyond rituals: “If Junts wants to do politics, it must allow the investiture of Sánchez”, although they predict that there will be a “fierce internal struggle” under “the grotesque arbitration of Puigdemont”. “There is space between the magical independence movement of Junts and the anti-capitalist and permanent mobilization of the CUP”, affirm Republican sources.

From the independence movement they remember some graffiti that still survives from the 2021 regional elections that affirm that secessionism reached 52% of the votes. Now, after the general elections, it has remained at 28%. But paradoxically it is more decisive than ever to articulate the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

