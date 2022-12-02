Great surprise has caused the triumph of South Korea over Portugal. With a 2-1 scoreline in their favour, the team, which has gained the attention of viewers in recent days, continues to advance in Qatar 2022. With goals from Kim Young-Gwon and Hwang Hee-Chanthe minutes on the field led the spectators to be aware of who would be the winner.

After the end of the game, the South Koreans only waited for the outcome of Uruguay vs. Ghana. After giving the result, the Asian team confirmed their pass to the second round of the World Cup. The uproar on the court did not last long.

South Korea won 2-1 against Portugal and went to the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: EFE

Arenales is a trend after South Korea’s triumph: why?

With netizens paying attention to the game, it became popular on social networks “Sands”shopping center in the district of Lince very crowded in recent years.

Why did the establishment go viral? The place is known as the meeting place for lovers of Asian culture, video games and more. From anime, manga, k-pop, theme restaurants, among others, fans gather in this space to have a good time . It would not be strange to think that the matches of South Korea and Japan are watched and enjoyed here.

Arenales is a shopping center in the Lince district. Photo: Antonio Melgarejo / The Republic

When will South Korea’s next game be?

It has been reported that the next game South Korea will play will be on Monday, December 5. The rival will be Brazil.