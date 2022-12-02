Diablo 4 will be the center of attention during i The Game AwardsTom Henderson and his Insider-Gaming site return to the issue that had already emerged in recent days, with the idea that a big announcement on the Blizzard game is expected during the event hosted by Geoff Keighley, perhaps with the revelation of the release date.

The question is linked to a very similar indiscretion that was also published by Tom Henderson a few days ago, substantially corroborating the hypothesis and adding some details.

Diablo 4 is the protagonist of an extensive press tour with over 100 journalists who have had the opportunity to try it in a rather thorough way and, according to Henderson, the articles about it will come out starting December 7 with the first impressions.

Soon after this big announcement about Diablo 4 is expected during The Game Awards, which we remember will take place on December 9th at 1:30 in the morning. During the press event, it seems that Rod Fergusson told those present to keep an eye on The Game Awards because there will be announcements inside.

The biggest suspicions focus on the possibility that, on that occasion, the release date of the game will be announced, which will probably fall within the course of 2023. On the other hand, the same idea was also suggested by Jez Corden of Windows Central in the days ago and it would be just a further confirmation. At this point, all that remains is to wait a few days to know the truth.