Sheyla Rojas He managed to interview characters from the local show business when he was the host of “you are in all”; In addition, he traveled abroad to chat with famous artists, such as Antonio Banderaswith whom he lived a curious anecdote after telling him that the father of his son is Antonio Pavón.

The model was face to face with the Spaniard for the program he hosted with “Choca” Mandros on América TV. During the conversation, Sheyla Rojas revealed that he went through an unforgettable moment during an event he attended Antonio Banderas.

Are Antonio Banderas and Sheyla Rojas family?

In 2018, Sheyla Rojas He headed to Marbella, Spain, to attend the party for the 20th anniversary of the actor’s fragrance. In this sense, the model mentioned that Antonio Banderas He showed him a lot of confidence, but he never imagined that the Hollywood actor would reveal his family relationship to him.

Sheyla Rojas attended an event held at Antonio Banderas’ mansion in Marbella. Photo: America TV

“He made me feel very confident, like his family, it was wonderful. More photos and videos are missing; i recorded everything. I have the scoops. My cell phone is worth gold,” said the former reality girl for the “Espectáculos” space on América TV.

After engaging in a pleasant conversation, the Chiclayana mentioned that she had a half-Spanish and half-Peruvian son, but they were both surprised to find out the last names of Antonio Pavon.

“I told him, without knowing, I have a son with roots from Andalusia, Malaga and Peru, and his name is Antonio. Also, I told him that Antonio (his son) is from the Galán family because of Antonio (Pavón). And he told me: ‘I can’t believe you. My sister is married to one of the Galáns; We are family'”, she counted for the América TV cameras.

Antonio Banderas found out about the relationship between Sheyla Rojas and Antonio Pavón. Photo: America TV

Why did Sheyla Rojas separate from Antonio Pavón?

The couple met while participating in the reality show “Combate”. On the same set, the Spaniard proposed to her in 2012. The following year, they announced the arrival of their son Antoñito and a few months later they ended their romance after an ampay of Antonio Pavon with Milett Figueroa.

“It hurt a lot. I feel like I dropped it. I was extremely disappointed. He hurt me a lot. It’s not that she just went out and had fun, it’s not that she just went out and danced. The most important thing in this is that she lied to me, she hid me, and the trust that I had in her grabbed her and threw her in the trash, “said Sheyla Rojas for the” Combate “program.

Antonio Pavón had proposed to Sheyla through the screens of the now-defunct program “Combate”. Photo: ATV capture

Sheyla Rojas and Patricio Parodi: how did their romance begin?

Patricio Parodi revealed in 2015 his romance with the model Sheyla Rojas. It was in the program that Mathías Brivio hosted that the reality boy told that he had a relationship with the blonde.

“There is more than a friendship between you, don’t you say more than you feel for what they will say?” Asked the presenter.

“I don’t say it (we’re together) because I don’t like exposing my private life. But I do it more for her, because I can bear criticism, on the other hand, she (Sheyla) is a mother, she is an incredible woman and she does not deserve so much abuse, “said ‘Pato’ Parodi before the Chiclayana and her fellow program members .

Despite the criticism, Sheyla Rojas and Patricio Parodi confirmed their relationship on the set of “This is war.” Photo: Composition LR/Sheyla Rojas/Instagram/Latina

After the revelation of the reality boy, Sheyla Rojas confessed that she was in love with her program partner. Immediately, both hugged each other and ended up confirming that they were in a relationship.

Sheyla Rojas and the time she rejected Maluma

As part of the “Combate” program, Sheyla Rojas and Maluma coincided as participants. At that time, the young singer revealed his love for the fighter: “She is a mamacita in every sense of the word.”

However, Sheyla had to reject it, since she was already in a loving relationship with Antonio Pavón.

What happened to Sheyla Rojas and Maluma?

Maluma only stayed a week as a participant in “Combate”. After the singer’s slight ‘flirting’ towards the influencer, he continued to venture into his career in music. For her part, Sheyla Rojas ended up with Antonio Pavón for the bullfighter’s ‘ampay’ with Milett Figueroa.