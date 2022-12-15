The Council of the Civil Guard, an advisory body made up of 16 representatives of the professional associations of agents and many others from the Administration, has endorsed this Thursday, by a narrow margin, the reform of the personnel law that, among other novelties, includes measures to increase the percentage of women in the armed institute and rehabilitates four trade unionists who were expelled 25 years ago. The support obtained has been less than expected because the two representatives of the Ministry of Defense in this body have shown their rejection of the reform, according to several sources familiar with the content of the meeting. To justify his position, one of them, Lieutenant General Pedro José García Cifo, General Director of Military Recruitment and Education, has argued that the article that precisely gives women preference over male applicants provided that, after passing the approval, the difference of points between the two does not exceed 15% may be unconstitutional. The military high command has also complained that Defense had not been consulted for its drafting, as confirmed by a spokesman for this ministry.

Finally, it has been the support of the rest of the representatives of the administration, including those of the Interior, and of the four of the Unified Association of the Civil Guard (AUGC) which has allowed the regulation to get the green light from the council. Now, the text will follow the ordinary procedure that must take it to the Congress of Deputies for approval, although it must first be sent to the Defense to issue a report that, as Lieutenant General García Cifo announced at the meeting, will be negative. The clash this Thursday between the representatives of both ministries adds to the more or less hidden friction that Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Margarita Robles have staged in recent years. Among them, the one caused by the election of María Gámez as general director of the Civil Guard, a police force with dependence on both departments. Robles did not attend the inauguration, in January 2020, of the head of the armed institute.

This Thursday’s meeting of the plenary session of the Civil Guard Council, chaired by Gámez herself, addressed various points, but the main one was the draft reform of the personnel law, which included the modification of 38 articles and an additional provision, in addition to incorporating five new articles, four additional provisions and two transitory ones. Among these changes, he highlighted the inclusion of “positive action” measures proposed by the department of Grande-Marlaska to increase the number of women in the armed institute and which includes reserving between 25% and 40% of the places offered to women with the objective of reaching 40% female presence in the ranks of corporals and guards of the armed institute.

During the council, the representatives of the Interior have stressed that the incorporation of more women into the Civil Guard “is a necessity”, since there is “an operational deficit of female staff”. In this sense, they have also recalled that with the current rate of incorporation “it would take almost four decades to reach 30% of female agents”. Currently, and 35 years after its incorporation, the percentage of women in the Civil Guard stands at 9%, compared to 17% for the National Police.

“Quotas that discriminate”

The proposal had the opposition of a good part of the professional associations of the agents. Justice for the Civil Guard (Jucil, the majority, with six seats on the council) has shown its “discomfort and rejection” of the rule for “the existence of quotas that discriminate against one sex over the other in access to the Civil Guard ”. Jucil has already announced that it will file lawsuits when it is finally approved. Five other associations have also shown their rejection, while a sixth, the Professional Association of Cabos, has abstained. Only the AUGC, which has four representatives in this body, has shown its support for the reform. This support has finally been key for the project to obtain the endorsement of the Council.

With the positions of the agents’ representatives clear for a long time, the surprise came when the two Defense officials expressed their rejection of the measure, especially since the 16 representatives of the administration on the council usually vote en bloc, which, in practice, means endorsing all the measures they propose. According to sources present at the meeting, Lieutenant General García Cifo has announced that when the document passes through his ministry, a mandatory procedure before being sent to Congress for approval, they will report against the article that facilitates the entry of women into the armed institute. His position has caused discomfort in the Interior, especially since the calls for access to the Civil Guard have long included measures that facilitate the entry of candidates who come from the Army with the reservation of a minimum of 40% of the places offered. .

Less controversial has been caused in the plenary session of the council by the other novelties included in the bill to reform the law, among them the additional provision that rehabilitates the four agents ―Sergeant José Morata, Corporal Manuel Rosa, and the guards José Carlos Piñeiro and Manuel Linde, the latter now deceased― who were expelled 25 years ago for promoting the clandestine Unified Union of the Civil Guard (SUGC). At the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s, this union carried out press conferences in which agents with hooded tricornes participated in which they demanded labor improvements and the demilitarization of the institution. Currently, the law still prohibits the civil guards from the right to unionize ―of which the military and judges are also deprived, among others―, but since 2007 they have recognized the right of association for professional purposes. This initiative has a significant symbolic nature, but few practical effects: the four agents, due to their age, will go into retirement and will not receive the payroll that would have corresponded to them since they were expelled, although it will benefit them in the calculation of the pensions they currently receive.