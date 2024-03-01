Amadeus has decided to finally explain why he decided to stop at the fifth Sanremo Festival held in a row. Rai would have gladly continued with its record numbers!

There will not be a sixth “term”. And everyone wonders why Amadeus stopped at 5 Sanremo Festival, not moving forward a little longer, continuing with its record-breaking numbers. Also because it seems that Rai has asked him to continue, given the successes of his editions. Today it is the host himself who explains the reasons for his decision.

Guest of an episode of YouTube BSMT format, the TV host spoke extensively about his long experience in Sanremo. In particular, he wanted to talk about the reasons why he decided to leave the management after five editions brilliantly brought home.

He had always said he wouldn't go any further. Although many, at the end of the 74th edition, were somewhat hoping for a sixth mandate for the award-winning couple Amadeus & Fiorello. The exit on Cinderella's carriage, however, was the final word on the duo's era at the Ariston.

The host said that he was really moved in front of the Sanremo ratings. The 74th edition of the Festival broadcast five evenings which exceeded 60% share. Truly incredible.

“What if I happened to rejoice over the viewing figures? You feel like it. When the CEO called me this year to tell me that we had gone beyond the 60% share, I screamed, I called Giovanna, then my son, I was also moved. She was sensational stuff. It was a week I will never forget. I didn't think I'd reach 74% share”.

So why did Amadeus stop at 5 Sanremo Festivals?

The host himself reveals why there won't be a sixth consecutive edition for him, opening up the possibility for other presenters to try their hand at the Ariston stage.

“I said I would leave before I knew the ratings. I believed that, beyond the ratings, it was right to stop after 5 years because otherwise I would have risked doing something in a loop. There isn't an idea every year. Sanremo is an event. Doing five events means that it went very well. I had already decided this last year, immediately after finishing the penultimate festival. I wanted to finish well also because I know that Pippo Baudo and Mike Bongiorno had done 5 in a row and then stopped. I didn't like the idea that I could overcome them. For me it is a source of pride to be on a list together with Pippo and Mike. Rai had asked me to continue. We'll also talk about it because my contract expires this summer and we'll have to understand what my future will be but I think it's right to stop here. They also asked me to only be the artistic director, but for me that figure must coincide with that of the presenter, otherwise it risks becoming a double problem“.