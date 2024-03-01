In a now deleted post, the Peoria Police Department in Illinoisin the USA, had exploited call of Duty to send a message focused on recruitment of young playerswith a sort of play on words which however clearly used the logo and graphics typical of the Activision game.

“Stop playing games and answer the Call to Duty,” was written on the flyer still visible below, with “Call of Duty” clearly taken from the official logo of the series, which probably prompted the removal of the post, beyond the dubious taste of the message.

Considering that the message came from the official channels of the Illinois Police, it was not considered appropriate by many and sparked considerable controversy controversy in short order, prompting the deletion of the post by the Peoria Police Department.