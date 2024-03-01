In a now deleted post, the Peoria Police Department in Illinoisin the USA, had exploited call of Duty to send a message focused on recruitment of young playerswith a sort of play on words which however clearly used the logo and graphics typical of the Activision game.
“Stop playing games and answer the Call to Duty,” was written on the flyer still visible below, with “Call of Duty” clearly taken from the official logo of the series, which probably prompted the removal of the post, beyond the dubious taste of the message.
Considering that the message came from the official channels of the Illinois Police, it was not considered appropriate by many and sparked considerable controversy controversy in short order, prompting the deletion of the post by the Peoria Police Department.
The idea was to better connect with young people
The head of the local police, Eric Echevarria, apologized with a public message, in which however he made it clear that the intent was precisely to address young peoplepotentially Call of Duty players, to push them to move from games to “real” action, so to speak.
“It was simply a recruiting image that I thought would connect well and appeal to a young audience,” Echevarria reported, “I take responsibility and apologize for that. Our goal is to recruit the best and most qualified officers to this police department, in the most respectful manner possible.”
It is not the first time that law enforcement and military forces have exploited the connection with video games, which tend to have a war setting, to recruit young people to join their ranks: recently there was the case of the British Army which used Fortnite to this goal, promoting a military scenario and telling players that they “belong here”, in order to push them towards the army.
