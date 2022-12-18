Alejandra Baigorria caught the attention of local show business after an alleged ‘ampay’ of her current lover, Said Palao, with a mysterious young woman was revealed. However, this would not be the first time that the “Rubia de Gamarra” has been involved in a possible disappointment in love. She knows more about her love story with Arturo Caballeroa Venezuelan businessman with whom she was about to marry before her relationship with Said Palao.

The love story of Alejandra Baigorria and Arturo Caballero began in mid-2017 and notably meant a new opportunity for the reality girl who had previously gone through a stormy romance with Guty Carrera.

In 2019, the couple continued solid, so they were encouraged to make trips and love surprises on Peruvian television. Until then, Alejandra Baigorria declared that she had found the love of her life, which is why she accepted her marriage proposal.

Everything was going smoothly for the commitment of Alejandra Baigorria and Arturo Caballero; However, an alleged ‘ampay’ generated controversy once again in the love life of the influencer.

Why did Alejandra Baigorria and Arturo Caballero break up?

Rodrigo González paralyzed the world of entertainment through his Instagram account with exclusive images of Arturo Caballero with an unknown woman in a local nightclub at the end of 2019. Despite rumors of infidelity, Alejandra Baigorria and Arturo Caballero They decided not to comment on the current status of their relationship at the time.

Rodrigo González shared a supposed ‘ampay’ from Alejandra Baigorria’s partner, Arturo Caballero, with an unknown woman. Photo: capture/Instagram

It was at the beginning of 2020 and after two and a half years of relationship that Alejandra Baigorria confirmed that she was single: “Affection and love do not go away overnight, that we are separated does not mean that there is a rivalry, a annoyance”, he declared for a local media. In addition, she added that she was still in contact with Arturo Caballero because they have businesses together.

Did Arturo Caballero ask Alejandra Baigorria for her engagement ring?

After he announced his separation from the businessman, Alejandra Baigorria recounted for the now-defunct program “En boca de todos” that Arturo Caballero asked him to return the engagement ring.

“It’s that they asked me (the ring) and I threw it at them,” said the reality girl to the program hosted by Tula Rodríguez. After that revelation, the entrepreneur declared “I always took it easy, I think that if it wasn’t, it wasn’t and that’s it, you’ll know what to do with his ring. She didn’t need it, either, so there it is, she wants it, there it is, it’s just that I’m very proud, really, “she added.