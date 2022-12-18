The DPRK (North Korea) launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The TV channel reported NHK on Sunday, December 18th.

The rocket fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. The Coast Guard has urged vessels in the region to stay away from the wreck if they are spotted.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on November 17. The launch comes as North Korea warned it would take “more fierce military action” if the US stuck to its campaign to beef up extended containment of its regional allies.

Earlier, on November 9, the Japanese government protested to North Korea because of the missile launch in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan. The Japanese Defense Ministry added that the missile launched by the DPRK flew about 250 km at a maximum flight altitude of 50 km.

Political scientist Yuri Svetov, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the leadership of the DPRK understands that the United States seeks to destroy the country at any cost, therefore they have created nuclear weapons capable of resisting the United States of America. In addition, according to the expert, Kim Jong-un’s regime has support among the population.