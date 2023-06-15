Much has been said and even studies have analyzed the rise gradual weight that some people have when they are in a relationship and particularly when they get married. It is a phenomenon that would seem to be a coincidence for some, however behind the overweight and wedding relationship there are some reasons that are worth knowing.

Why couples tend to gain a lot of weight when they get married It is a question that women and men frequently ask themselves, and behind this trend of weight gain there are reasons related to some habits, lifestyle and other characteristics that we will develop below.

Why do couples tend to gain a lot of weight when they get married?

To understand the reason why couples get fat When they get married, they must assimilate that from the beginning the marriage stage marks important changes in their daily and established lifestyles, perhaps for years or their entire lives. This imbalance is part of the challenge that comes after the wedding, and in some cases from the courtship, and could translate into extra kilos.

After dating and moving on to marriage, it is common for the couple to experience changes in your lifestyle and daily routines, which can contribute to weight gain. Perhaps individually they were used to going for a walk, playing a sport, but due to the new routine as a couple, that activity is no longer carried out with the same frequency. In such a way the weight could be increased.

Another cause that can be attributed to weight gain in the couple is that the conviviality and comfort mutual, that is to say that their outings and activities begin to include more snacks at home or outings to restaurants, movies and others. This can lead to increased food indulgence and reduced regular physical activity. Additionally, joint meal planning and choosing less healthy options can influence shared eating habits.

The environment in which they operate can be an important factor. When starting a family, couples can find themselves in situations where special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, sporting events and so on are celebrated with high-calorie foods and tend to share larger meals. As if that were not enough, the responsibilities and the stress related to marriage can lead to increased emotional intake and decreased attention to self-care.

In this situation it is advisable to talk to your partner about the weight gain they are having. Explaining to him the concerns you have for his health or that of both is important to make him notice your feelings. If you are looking to solve this situation of post-wedding weight gain, you can set goals together with eating plans, physical activities and a healthier and more balanced daily routine.

Taking care of your emotions is vital, supporting yourself when you are going through problems, stimulating positive thoughts are key to being able to move towards a better routine and habits. Giving yourself motivation and not pushing yourself is also part of the balance you must seek.

