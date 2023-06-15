On May 27, Sergio Rico Gonzalez, goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), was enjoying the Romería del Rocío, the traditional festivities in his native Seville, Spain, when a runaway horse kicked him in the head, causing other injuries. The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been fighting for his life for 17 days in a Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville.

(You can read: Paris denounces a Russian manipulation campaign on the Internet against France)

Rico remains sedated and in “serious condition” in the ICU waiting for the head trauma to begin to subside. The doctors who treat him have told the family that he will have to remain in that state for an indefinite time for now, it all depends on his evolution.

Initially, it was reported that Rico had fallen from a horse and would have suffered a severe blow to the head, but later it was learned how the accident had really occurred.

But what is the Rocío Pilgrimage?

According to him Seville newspaper, the Romería del Rocío is one of the most massive Marian pilgrimages in Spain. Every year, hundreds of devotees of the Virgen del Rocío, coming from different parts of Spain and Europe, travel on foot, on horseback or in carriages and horse-drawn carts the path that leads to the village of Almonte. The journey can take several days and the pilgrims are grouped into brotherhoods.

This event begins with the presentation of the brotherhoods before the virgin, the White Dove, as it is popularly known. They prostrate themselves to their plants in order of seniority, starting with the Almonte parent company, which opens the event at 12 in the morning, followed by Villamanrique, the first of the subsidiaries.

The previous one is the first of a series of religious acts that are celebrated in the midst of the fervor of the pilgrims. During the weekend that the pilgrimage takes place there are presentations, pilgrimage mass, dawn mass, holy rosary, and another series of Marian acts in which thousands of faithful participate.

The most awaited moment is the departure of the Virgin from her hermitage at dawn on Pentecost Monday, carried on the shoulders of the people of Almonte, to complete a procession through the streets of the village, in which she visits each one of the filial brotherhoods.



Receive on your WhatsApp, for free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO

​

The aforementioned medium explains that the Rocío Pilgrimage includes two spaces, the path to the village and the stay in it. Some people participate in both moments, but others only one, that is, They do a part of the way and return home and others choose to spend the weekend in El Rocío, without having done the way.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Russian missiles kill six in eastern Ukraine

Migration: In this way you can get the passport of the European Union

Terrible wedding tragedy: more than 100 guests died after shipwreck

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL