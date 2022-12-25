the marriage of Ethel Well and Julián Alexander was one of the most anticipated this 2022 by Peruvian viewers. Now, Brunella Horna, Janet Barboza and Edson Dávila announce that the leading host of “América Hoy” has to have a child with the television producer. At the constant insistence of her companions, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel, with great sadness, revealed why she cannot have other descendants even though she wants to start a family with her beloved.

Ethel Pozo explains why she cannot have children with Julián Alexander

This Friday, December 23, during an interview with GV Producciones, Ethel Pozo commented on the possibility of expanding the family with Julián Alexander, since she has two daughters by her side and he has a young son. Given this, the figure of América TV was a bit nostalgic when talking about the difficulty it presents to have more descendants.

“Enlarging the family, as I have always commented, is an issue that escapes us, because we would love it, but there is an issue of age. I am going to be 42 years old, so, God willing, we would enlarge the family, more and more converts with women who become pregnant naturally or with treatment, but I think that always depends on God, “said the host.

Ethel Pozo talks about the difficulties she has to be a mother again. Photo: capture América TV/Ethel Pozo/Instagram

Ethel Pozo assures that she has never given her daughters gifts at Christmas

During the broadcast of “America Today”, Ethel Pozo expressed her position and her customs towards Christmas when she told how she celebrates it with her family. The host surprised viewers by saying that she does not give gifts on these holidays, since she celebrates the birth of baby Jesus.

“Never, because Christmas in my house has always been the arrival of the baby Jesus. I receive my family and I cook for about two days, but I did not buy a gift for anyone ”, were the words of Ethel Pozo.

Julián Alexander surprises Ethel Pozo for her birthday

This December 15, Ethel Pozo celebrated her 42nd birthday together with the production of “América hoy”; however, Julián Alexander was also present. During the broadcast of the program, the producer sent him a bouquet of roses along with a tender dedication that shook the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

“Happy birthday, my love, thank you for being the best wife, partner, friend, mother, we love you,” could be read in the description of the tender present.

Ethel Pozo will stop using makeup and extensions

Through her Instagram account, Ethel Pozo chose to change the everyday look that accompanied her on the “América hoy” programs. The show host put aside the extensions and acrylic nails, surprising her followers: “How are you, how are you? Today was my first day of vacation, so I’m like this, relaxed. Today has been a day to disconnect, it has been a super intense, hard, busy year, so today, as I imagine many people on these holidays, they have started to tidy up the house”.

What happened to Ethel Pozo’s first husband, Fernando Garabán?

According to what was told by ‘Peluchín’, Fernando Garabán would have been the owner of several led screens that were on the television sets. In addition, he said that Ethel Pozo’s ex-partner is currently working as a photographer and Gigi Miter reaffirmed this comment, adding that she did a good job.

Ethel Pozo and Fernano Garabán. Photo: LR File

Ethel Pozo wants to focus on acting in 2023

After the short appearance she had in a soap opera, Ethel Pozo indicated that in 2023 she hopes to focus on acting, but without disassociating herself from “América hoy”: “In January I am going to start an acting workshop because one of my passions is acting.”

Ethel Pozo hugged Melissa Paredes, but denies being a hypocrite

After the tender embrace of Ethel Pozo and Melissa Paredes they met in “El gran show”, some figures from the show called Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter a hypocrite, but she defended herself live: “One for humility, for generosity and for leaving grudges behind, you must leave everything behind.

This is how Ethel Pozo reacted after flirting by Gisela and Facundo

Gisela Valcárcel had no better idea than to invite Ethel Pozo and her colleagues from “América hoy” to watch the program. When it was Facundo González’s turn to appear on the reality show, he and the leader of “El gran show” had a controversial interaction that made the popular “Fariselita” uncomfortable.

What book did Ethel Pozo write?

In addition to devoting herself to television, Ethel Pozo also ventured into the literary world. Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter published a book in 2020 entitled “A mother is born. Is guilt born?in which he reveals his experience about this stage that he had to live in the care of his two daughters.