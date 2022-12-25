Femicide in Trapani, the woman died a few minutes after the arrival of help

Ernesto Favara63, was arrested on charges of killing his 29-year-old wife Maria Amatuzzo with twelve stab wounds in the abdomen: according to the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Castelvetranowould have killed the woman yesterday afternoon inside their house in the seaside village of Marinella di Selinunte for passionate reasons. Favara was pinned down and disarmed while still wandering near his home holding the murder weapon, a large kitchen knife. The attempts of the doctors to resuscitate the woman, who died in a few minutes due to the very serious injuries. The man is now in the Trapani district house at the disposal of the Judicial Authority, awaiting the hearing to validate the arrest. In the coming days, theautopsy on the victim’s body.

