Political instability continues in Peru. peter castle He continues to face the justice that gives him no respite and now surrounds him by cornering the family through his close sister-in-law, who turned herself in to the authorities.

The young woman is accused of participating in a network of corruption in which Castillo was an accomplice. However, the Peruvian president assures that the delivery of Yenifer Paredesconsidered as a daughter, is a sign of her innocence and that everything is a “media show”.

“They are not going to break me (…) They have seriously beaten my family (…) and I know that today at that time Yenifer is spending the night in the apartment. It is part of the struggle (…) and we are going to continue, raising a fairer Peru, a country with equalities, a Peru with rights and opportunities,” said the president after the delivery of his sister-in-law.

The day before, he assured that the proceedings in the presidential residence demonstrated the existence of an “obvious collusion between a part of Congress, the Attorney General’s Office and a sector of the press to destabilize the democratic order” and remove him from power. The Public Ministry responded today to these attacks, which through a statement published on its social networks ratified that it works and will continue to do so “courageously” and “under the observance of the principle of objectivity, principle of legality and due process.”

Paredes is accused of alleged influence peddling for allegedly offering a sanitation project in a community of Chota, despite not holding any position in the Executive.

These investigations began after a news report released a video in which the young woman appeared talking with residents of this community together with Hugo Espino, whose company, JJM Espino Engineering & Construction SAC, won a tender with the State last September for almost one million dollars.

Although Paredes has denied having any kind of interference in this tender, he did admit to a parliamentary commission that he had worked with a “verbal” contract for Espino’s company, whom he met in 2019. Paredes’ handover to the authorities of the Public Ministry was greeted by the Minister of Justice, Félix Chero, who assured that this fact shows that the president “does not cover up for anyone”.

Castillo has stood up to Congress and the judiciary but has so far managed to remain in power. At the moment he remains surrounded by his faithful, however, the arrest of Paredes could be the final blow that justice is looking for, due to the closeness and the information he handles.

