Wanda Nara denounces her maid for having published the audio on the alleged divorce with Mauro Icardi

Without a shadow of a doubt Wanda Nara is one of the most loved and talked about television characters in the world of the web. Recently, the well-known showgirl has reported his housekeeper. The reason? The latter would have made public an audio on her alleged divorce with Mauro Icardi. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Wanda Nara returns to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some statements in which she herself claimed to have taken serious measures to punish her maid’s behavior.

In the previous days, Carmen Cisnero, the showgirl’s maid, would have circulated a audio in which the showgirl was heard saying she was ready to to divorce with Mauro Icardi. In light of this, the couple did not think twice to deny the gossip in question. However, Wanda Nara has resorted to something even more extreme: denounce Carmen Cisnero.

To give theannouncement she was herself through her social media accounts. These were his words:

I proceed by legal means by virtue of the public demonstrations and the continuous media threats of Mrs. María Carmen Cisnero Reboledo, who continues to tell stories about my intimacies, my family and especially my minor children.

Carmen Cisnero accuses Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi

However, it is not the first time that Carmen Cisnero has ended up in the center of the gossip. In fact, not long ago the woman had declared that she did not receive the salaries by the Icardi family for two years: