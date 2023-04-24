Why are there those who still travel along the trails between Colombia and Venezuela?

In September of last year, the border with Venezuela was opened, amid the so-called international recovery plan of the Government of President Gustavo Petroand on January 11, 2023 “with the passage of three Colombian cargo trucks that crossed the Atanasio Girardot international bridge at around 3 in the afternoon, the official start of cargo transportation through this important binational infrastructure.”

However, this did not stop the operation of the well-known ‘trails’, those paths through which people travel illegally from one country to another on a daily basis.

(You may be interested in: The routes of Venezuelan migration in Latin America).

The problem is that they represent a danger for those daring, because according to what the DOSSIER VENEZUELA learned from several of them, there are robberies and indiscriminate collections.

The reasons why they are still active

The stories start from the fact that due to the international passage the same guards charge citizensso there are those who prefer to avoid this payment by crossing the border by means of trails.

“If there is no money, there is nothing,” says one of the men who walks the area, whose identity is protected.

There is also the case of those who want to evade the control of the authorities for different reasons, one of the main ones being not having the documentation in order: “I am afraid that they will return me for lack of papers or that they will take my child away because I do not it’s still registered,” says a woman carrying her baby in her arms.

Like her, surely other mothers go through the same situation.

(Also: When Colombians were the largest migrants in South America).

The truth is that while mobility on the trails continues, so does that of legal passage, so they are alternatives that subsist despite each other.

More news

– This is how the new permit for Venezuelan refugee applicants works

– ‘In Venezuela the judicial system works like in East Germany’

– Poverty, exodus and polarization: Venezuela completes a decade with Maduro

VENEZUELA DOSSIER