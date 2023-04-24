Deputy Danilo Forte’s proposal aims to create thematic councils to define standards

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said he was against the deputy’s proposal Danilo Forte (União-CE) which intends to restrict the power of regulatory agencies, with the creation of thematic councils to define norms. “I am absolutely against it, I think the agencies have to be strengthened”, he said at the Mineração do Futuro event, this Monday (April 24, 2023).